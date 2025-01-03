That’s it: NEOS probably let the coalition collapse!

Beate Meinl-Reisinger and her NEOS negotiating team have given up: In an emotional press conference on Friday morning, she let a lot of frustration show through, speaking of having negotiated with "her hands tied behind her back". The SPÖ in particular meant that they no longer saw any possibility of entering into a "sweetener coalition". The Reds had negotiated "more backwards than forwards" - they saw no room for real reforms, they said. The major parties were only ever interested in "carrying on as before", nobody was thinking beyond the next election day.



