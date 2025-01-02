Philharmonic invited to a poetic journey

The Graz Opera's New Year's Concert is a kind of counterbalance to its big brother in Vienna: instead of waltzing with only a few variables, the Graz Philharmonic Orchestra opts for a new motto and a completely new selection of music every year: Last year, chief conductor Vassilis Christopoulos invited the audience on a champagne-soaked tour of France; this year, his "deputy" Johannes Braun and artistic director Ulrich Lenz as witty presenter took the audience on a journey through the Anglophone world of the 20th century. For his New Year's debut, Braun had only selected works by British and American composers written between 1904 and 1976.