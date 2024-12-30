Vorteilswelt
Days after Christmas

Easter items and decorations for Ramadan on sale

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 19:00

The seasonal range of goods in the stores is now taking on bizarre characteristics - with the Easter bunny next to Santa Claus. And more and more decorative items for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan can also be found in Vienna.

0 Kommentare

The fact that Advent calendars and the like are already on sale in supermarkets and other stores before Halloween (on October 31, as we all know) has already become a habit.

Although it does make you wonder why you should have chocolate boxes with windows as dust catchers in your home two months before December 1st.

But there's not really anything left, as the "good stuff" is often sold out a week before the first Advent.

It is surprising, however, that even in times like these when consumerism is high, Easter goods are already on sale just three days after Christmas Eve. As a reminder, Easter Sunday falls on April 20, 2025.

Santa Claus, the Easter bunny and Ramadan
A Woolworth store in Vienna presented a particularly "interesting" picture last Saturday. Right next to the sale items of Christmas tins, wrapping paper and Christmas tree decorations were numerous Easter decorations.

From Easter bunnies to eggs and flower decorations. Isn't that too early, we wanted to know from the discounter?

"In fact, we at Woolworth's have found in recent years that interest in seasonal items such as Christmas and Easter arises earlier and earlier in the year," explains a spokesperson. That's why the range is put on sale early. Demand is already high, especially after the turn of the year.

For the biggest Muslim festival, the fasting month of Ramadan, a whole range of articles is ready. (Bild: Viktoria Graf)
For the biggest Muslim festival, the fasting month of Ramadan, a whole range of articles is ready.
(Bild: Viktoria Graf)

Everything ready for Ramadan
One step further, after the Christian festivals so to speak, is the comprehensive range for the Muslim fasting festival of Ramadan. There is a growing interest in these items, they say. Ramadan starts this year on February 28.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
