The earth shakes most frequently in this federal state

Most quakes in Tyrol and Styria

With 70 earthquakes felt, Tyrol recorded the most tremors, with the majority of these being attributable to an unusual series in the Waidring-Pillersee area. Styria followed with 20 perceptible quakes, which according to Geosphere is twice the average of the last ten years. This increase was mainly caused by quake series in the Leibnitz, Unzmarkt and Leoben regions. Lower Austria is in third place with 16 earthquakes felt, which corresponds to an average year. In Carinthia, 13 earthquakes were felt, nine of which had their epicenter in the Zell-Pfarre area. Nine earthquakes were recorded in Vorarlberg, particularly in the Wald am Arlberg area, and five earthquakes were felt in Upper Austria, four of them in the Steyrling area.