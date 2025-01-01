For glaciologists
Glaciers: new insights from old aerial photographs
Aerial photographs from the 1940s, which have now been retrieved from a US archive, paint a detailed picture of glacier retreat in Austria. A team of researchers led by Graz-based glaciologist Jakob Abermann sees the discovery as a "historic opportunity".
"What immediately catches the eye is the significant change in the tree line," says Jakob Abermann. The glaciologist from the Institute of Geography and Spatial Research at the University of Graz is holding the first aerial photographs in his hands, which were recently purchased from a US archive. "A real treasure," the scientist is already certain.
US Air Force soldiers as photographers
The images were taken as part of an American mapping project during the occupation and were actually used to document the destruction of Europe after the end of the Second World War. Today, one thing in particular can be seen through the eyes of natural scientists: how rapidly climate change is progressing and the extent to which global warming is already shaping our landscapes.
"In addition to the changes in forest cover, you can also immediately see the clear disintegration of larger glaciers into small ice fields," says Abermann. The formation of new lakes and the natural changes in river courses can now also be better understood. "For us, the photos from this period are a historical research opportunity."
Until now, there have only been spot surveys of individual ice fields. The historical aerial photographs now offer the first opportunity to analyze our glaciers comprehensively.
Similar temperature levels
The aerial photographs are particularly valuable for the scientists because of the time at which they were taken: "The 1940s are particularly interesting for us because it was also relatively warm back then and the snow line in summer was therefore at a similar level to today," says Abermann.
Graz University of Technology is also involved in the research project. Tobias Bolch, an expert in the analysis of historical aerial photographs, also viewed the first images with great interest: "It's amazing the high quality that was already achieved back then," he emphasizes. "It's high time we had detailed information on an important point in the history of the high mountains."
Until now, there have only been spot measurements of individual ice fields. "Now, for the first time, we have the opportunity to analyze our glaciers comprehensively," adds Abermann.
Shared joy
In a further step, the changes in glacier areas and volumes since the Little Ice Age around 1850 will be analyzed and interpreted climatologically. The results will be presented in four years' time and made publicly accessible via Austrian mapping services.
Abermann also extends an invitation: "These historical aerial photographs are certainly of interest to various research disciplines. Inquisitive minds are always welcome."
