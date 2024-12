Young woman run over by public bus

The course of the accident could not have been more unfortunate: Shortly after 2 a.m., the 20-year-old had finished her shift at an accommodation facility in the Zug district of Lech. Together with some work colleagues, she wanted to catch the bus to the town center, which is why she ran to the bus stop. Just as the bus set off, the young woman slipped on the snow-covered road and fell under the vehicle. Her left leg was subsequently run over by the right rear wheel, resulting in a painful fracture of the femur.