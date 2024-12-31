Because of Corona? Citizens’ list insists on livestream

Urgent, but not pursued further

Linhart also explains why the livestream was never implemented. "The motion was tabled by the ÖVP, FPÖ and Mr. Rosensteiner at the time because the presence of listeners at the meetings was not possible due to coronavirus. At the time, it was unanimously granted urgency," said the mayor. However, at its next meeting, the Administrative Committee then decided not to deal with the matter in detail. "For this reason, there are still no livestream broadcasts today," says Linhart.