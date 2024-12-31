Curious request
Because of Corona? Citizens’ list insists on livestream
Mario Rosensteiner, a member of the Citizens' List, attracted attention in Brunn am Gebirge with an urgent motion. He called for the implementation of a livestream of the municipal council meeting, which in his opinion had already been decided in 2021. He justified the new demand primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic - because Rosensteiner was reusing an old text...
"It is very questionable that after three years the decision of the SPÖ and Neos has not yet been implemented," says Mario Rosensteiner, not understanding why the municipal council meeting in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling is still not available via livestream on the Internet. The mandatary of the citizens' list "Wir Brunner" therefore went on the offensive again at the last meeting.
"Especially in Corona times..."
With an urgent motion, he called on the municipal leadership to "implement the unanimous resolution as quickly as possible". However, the municipal council used the same motion with the same justification with which it had already pushed for the broadcast in 2021: "The livestream is an important element, especially in times of coronavirus, to enable citizens to participate digitally in political events."
However, the motion was rejected for precisely this reason. "The pandemic as it was then is thankfully over today and the motion does not contain any other justification as to why it should be dealt with urgently. It was therefore rejected by a majority of the municipal council," explains SPÖ Mayor Andreas Linhart.
Urgent, but not pursued further
Linhart also explains why the livestream was never implemented. "The motion was tabled by the ÖVP, FPÖ and Mr. Rosensteiner at the time because the presence of listeners at the meetings was not possible due to coronavirus. At the time, it was unanimously granted urgency," said the mayor. However, at its next meeting, the Administrative Committee then decided not to deal with the matter in detail. "For this reason, there are still no livestream broadcasts today," says Linhart.
