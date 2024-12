“How did I, of all people, end up in the robber’s sights?”

"Why me?" - this is the question on the mind of the 85-year-old woman in Marchtrenk who was the victim of a brutal attack shortly before Christmas - tied up, beaten and locked in the toilet. It was unlikely that "millions" could be taken from a former office worker - and the loot was ultimately small - but the investigators are certain: "There are no random victims in home invasions." There must also be a connection to the robber, even if it is a detour.