Putin apologizes for plane crash

Moscow already mentioned drone attack on Friday

Russia had already confirmed the temporal connection with a drone attack by Ukraine the day before. "The situation on that day and during those hours in the Grozny airport area was very complicated," said the head of the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsiya, Dmitry Yadrov, on Friday. According to him, the plane was unable to land at its destination in Grozny for security reasons. According to Yadrov, no take-offs and landings were permitted in Grozny due to the danger posed by the drones.