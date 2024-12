SPÖ walking a tightrope between the top and the red base

The Reds have not played a significant role at provincial level since 1945. They only bid farewell to their reputation as "eternal runners-up" in 2023 - in third place behind the Freedom Party. Not so in the municipalities between Enns and Leitha. Apart from the very painful loss of the all-time faithful Wiener Neustadt, the SPÖ has been holding its own in many cities and municipalities for years, with red spots across the political map - especially around St. Pölten and Vienna as well as in the Mostviertel. Many mayors are and were also active at state and national level.