Turbulent year
How the provincial parliament wants to strengthen democracy again
In addition to eleven provincial parliament sessions, the Carinthian provincial parliament also dealt with the question of how to restore democratic awareness to its former glory. And the House is not just relying on modern technology ...
In recent years, not only local politicians from all parties have been caught in the crossfire, but also democracy itself time and again. "The events of recent years have led to a division in society," explains Parliament President Reinhart Rohr. Although the eleven sessions of parliament in 2024 are very popular, there is still a lot to do.
Own exhibition and a turbulent year
For this reason, work is currently underway at the Landhaus on the "Gateway to Democracy" exhibition. "We want to create a connection between the most diverse groups of people," emphasizes Rohr. The project is being financed by unused Green Party club funds.
There were always heated debates. But there was always respect between the parties. That's why I hardly had to call them to order.
Reinhart Rohr, Kärntner Landtagspräsident
Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta
While preparations for the democracy-promoting exhibition are in full swing, Rohr can look back on an eventful year in the Carinthian state parliament. In eleven sessions, around 203 resolutions were passed in the House. "Numerous laws were also passed. The new housing subsidy, which comes into force in January 2025, is particularly noteworthy."
The work of the Carinthian state parliament was also marked by the suspension of parliamentary director Robert Weiß - an absolute first in Carinthian history.
2025 - a year of austerity
The most important course for the coming year was set at the last parliamentary session in December. And the motto is: saving. "We are also setting an example. The parliamentary parties are giving up ten percent of their club funding," says Rohr.
Saving is not the only issue that is likely to occupy the House for some time to come. The referendum on wind turbines on Carinthia's mountains is also casting its shadow. "We will see what comes out of it and then make further decisions accordingly," explains the President of the Provincial Parliament, who is an avowed supporter of wind energy.
Artificial intelligence is also set to make its way into parliament next year. "This will generate our parliamentary protocols." The project is due to be implemented in mid-2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
