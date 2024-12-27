Insurance from 2025
Many dangers lurk for hunting dogs
Experts advise hunters to insure their four-legged companions. A subsidy will be granted in Burgenland from February.
Hunting dogs are exposed to many dangers. Only recently, a dramatic incident in Seewinkel caused alarm among owners. A huntsman's faithful four-legged companion had tracked down a wild boar during the hunt, caught a fatal infection and tragically died. However, it is not only insidious viruses such as Aujeszky's disease, which triggered the current case, that can lurk on a dog in the wild.
Medical help after hunting accidents is often expensive
Accidents involving hunting dogs occur more frequently than is generally assumed, sometimes resulting in serious injuries for the four-legged companions. Treatment can sometimes be very expensive.
To avoid high costs, experts advise playing it safe. From February 1, 2025, the province of Burgenland will support accident insurance for hunting dogs that are registered as hunting dogs. The subsidy amounts to 40 euros. "Insurance cover is provided for all kinds of different accident scenarios," notes Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann. Benefits such as the loss of a dog that has suffered a fatal accident while hunting or tracking are covered. According to the Provincial Councillor, the same applies in the event of an unavoidable emergency killing or if the animal has gone missing, as well as for outpatient or inpatient medical treatment, including medication and operations. Schneemann: "This funding is another important step towards more service." The state's hunting coordinator, Hans Peter Weiss, can only agree with this. Karl Grammer
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.