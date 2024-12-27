Many dangers lurk for hunting dogs

To avoid high costs, experts advise playing it safe. From February 1, 2025, the province of Burgenland will support accident insurance for hunting dogs that are registered as hunting dogs. The subsidy amounts to 40 euros. "Insurance cover is provided for all kinds of different accident scenarios," notes Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann. Benefits such as the loss of a dog that has suffered a fatal accident while hunting or tracking are covered. According to the Provincial Councillor, the same applies in the event of an unavoidable emergency killing or if the animal has gone missing, as well as for outpatient or inpatient medical treatment, including medication and operations. Schneemann: "This funding is another important step towards more service." The state's hunting coordinator, Hans Peter Weiss, can only agree with this. Karl Grammer