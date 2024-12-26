"Gift" for fans
Paris Hilton lolls naked in front of the Christmas tree
2.6 million people were almost certainly very happy on Christmas Day - at least for a few seconds. Former reality starlet Paris Hilton decided to present herself to her followers on Instagram wrapped in an oversized red bow.
Did her husband Carter Milliken Reum and their two children London and Phoenix also enjoy this gift? If not, then the huge, lavishly decorated Christmas tree, which sparkles and glitters behind Hilton in all its glory in the colors pink, purple and mauve - and yet looks strangely inconspicuous behind the hotel heiress - is certainly pleasing to the eye.
Her fans are likely to be delighted with Hilton's "Christmas present", even if the 43-year-old - despite her perfect hairstyle and professional make-up - has gone a little overboard with the filters (which provide a beautiful complexion and additional glamor at the click of a button, among other things).
"My presence is a gift!"
The hotel heiress doesn't need this at all. The businesswoman lolls provocatively in front of the camera, stark naked, wrapped only in a large red ribbon amidst mountains of pink and white presents. Hilton wrote quite modestly but honestly: "My presence is a gift!"
In any case, her fans struggled to catch their breath after the video. One wrote: "There couldn't be a hotter present for Christmas!"
"I just died of happiness"
Another longed for his spontaneous rebirth as a polyester mix: "I've just died of happiness and would love to be reborn as a red bow on your body!" For her husband, the following probably applies: No exchange!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
