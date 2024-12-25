Mariah Carey was actually against Christmas songs

Not a big hit straight away

"All I Want For Christmas" wasn't a big hit straight away, however. "It took a while, but it slowly caught on and got bigger and bigger. It's incredible." When it came to writing "All I Want For Christmas Is You", Mariah wanted to channel the "positive" tracks of the 1950s and 60s and admitted that it still makes her happy to sing the song today because she knows how much it means to people.