"All I want for X-mas"
Mariah Carey was actually against Christmas songs
"Oh baby, all I want for Christmas is youuuuu..." rings out from radios and sound boxes every Christmas. But who would have thought that Mariah Carey (55) would not have recorded her Christmas hit at all ...
Mariah Carey thought she was too young to record a Christmas album back then. This year, the 55-year-old singer is celebrating 30 years since the release of her LP 'Merry Christmas' and her most famous track "All I Want For Christmas Is You". But she now admitted she was very hesitant when the project was first proposed.
"Not sure if a Christmas album was a good idea"
She recently told Best Magazine: "I remember being really unsure about doing a Christmas album, even though the record company thought it would be a good idea. I thought you make a Christmas album when you get older, not when you're in your 20s like I was at the time."
Carey admitted she was a little unsure: "So yeah, I was a little apprehensive, but the more I thought about it and the more we thought about the songs, the more I got into it. When we recorded it, I had Christmas decorations up in the studio and just had the best time."
Not a big hit straight away
"All I Want For Christmas" wasn't a big hit straight away, however. "It took a while, but it slowly caught on and got bigger and bigger. It's incredible." When it came to writing "All I Want For Christmas Is You", Mariah wanted to channel the "positive" tracks of the 1950s and 60s and admitted that it still makes her happy to sing the song today because she knows how much it means to people.
She said, "I wanted to write a song that captured the hope of the holidays, so that when you hear it, you can't help but be happy. It still makes me happy to sing the song because I know it makes so many people happy to hear it. It's a song that has become part of so many people's lives."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
