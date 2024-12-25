Upper Austria lacks 22 general practitioners

Throughout Austria, however, the shortage of doctors in the field of general practice has eased somewhat compared to the previous year, but is increasing in the area of specialists. According to data from the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), a total of 79.6 positions for specialists were vacant in Austria on 1 July, compared to 63.5 last year. In contrast, there are fewer vacancies for GPs this year (79.5) than last year (90). The shortage of doctors in the entire health insurance sector is still most severe in Lower Austria.