Praise for talented skier
“Wild guy with a great future ahead of him”
Franjo von Allmen has made a big statement with his second place in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden. The young Swiss is now earning high praise. His compatriot and former top ski racer, Bruno Kernen, predicts a "great future" for the 23-year-old.
Only dominator Marco Odermatt was able to stop Franjo von Allmen in Val Gardena/Gröden. The young Swiss skier went wild in the downhill and gave the assembled skiing world a taste of his sporting prowess. Experts and competitors alike are now going into raptures when it comes to the 23-year-old.
His compatriot and skiing legend Bruno Kernen is particularly impressed. "He's a young, wild guy who has a great future ahead of him," the former downhill world champion is certain.
Character as the key
Kernen's "outstanding technique and fast turn" are particularly impressive, he emphasized to "Eurosport". "In the near future, he will certainly have to learn the hard way again and again," said the former professional about von Almen, but that would only make the Swiss skier stronger.
The most important key to this lies hidden in the talent's character: "He is very self-confident and refreshing, but at the same time very calm and grounded." If the 23-year-old continues in the same vein, he will become one of the greats in skiing, says Kernen, putting his hand in the fire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
