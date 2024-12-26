Fine wine and Amadeus
Automatically saved draft
Fine wine, classical music and a soft spot for the city of Mozart - the new chief conductor of the Mozarteum Orchestra, Roberto González-Monjas, shows his private side on social media. And attracts thousands of followers.
Roberto González-Monjas is the new man at the forefront of the Mozarteum Orchestra. The Spanish-born conductor has been the orchestra's chief conductor since the fall of this year and already has big plans for the future: "I think a good start is to watch, listen and make small experiments. It is important for me to continue to explore the figure of Mozart and not just offer the audience the usual concert formats," the conductor is convinced.
"After all, artists are also normal people"
The 36-year-old is not only open to new ideas from a musical perspective. On social media, he regularly provides thousands of followers with news about Mozart, Salzburg and the best wines! Some of the specialties that the conductor presents there are real treasures and are already more than 40 years old. "Social media is a great way for us as artists to show other sides of our lives. After all, we are just normal people who like to cook, do sport or have other hobbies in life."
Making art and culture accessible to young audiences in particular is a matter close to the Spaniard's heart: "Culture is not a luxury. I think it is necessary for our development. I am convinced that music can change lives." González-Monjas also wants to constantly spread Mozart's message through various collaborations that the Mozarteum Orchestra enters into with the Festival, the Mozart Week and other educational institutions.
González-Monjas not only feels connected to the musical genius. The city of Salzburg also has a special significance for the 36-year-old: "Having studied at the Mozarteum, Salzburg was the first city I lived in outside my home country. That leaves its mark. I didn't want to miss out on the culture - which also includes the coffee house culture," says González-Monjas, who began his career as a solo violinist, concertmaster and chamber musician. With its cultural diversity, the city could be a model for the world, says the conductor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.