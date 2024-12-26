"After all, artists are also normal people"

The 36-year-old is not only open to new ideas from a musical perspective. On social media, he regularly provides thousands of followers with news about Mozart, Salzburg and the best wines! Some of the specialties that the conductor presents there are real treasures and are already more than 40 years old. "Social media is a great way for us as artists to show other sides of our lives. After all, we are just normal people who like to cook, do sport or have other hobbies in life."