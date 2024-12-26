Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fine wine and Amadeus

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 06:00

Fine wine, classical music and a soft spot for the city of Mozart - the new chief conductor of the Mozarteum Orchestra, Roberto González-Monjas, shows his private side on social media. And attracts thousands of followers.

0 Kommentare

Roberto González-Monjas is the new man at the forefront of the Mozarteum Orchestra. The Spanish-born conductor has been the orchestra's chief conductor since the fall of this year and already has big plans for the future: "I think a good start is to watch, listen and make small experiments. It is important for me to continue to explore the figure of Mozart and not just offer the audience the usual concert formats," the conductor is convinced.

"After all, artists are also normal people"
The 36-year-old is not only open to new ideas from a musical perspective. On social media, he regularly provides thousands of followers with news about Mozart, Salzburg and the best wines! Some of the specialties that the conductor presents there are real treasures and are already more than 40 years old. "Social media is a great way for us as artists to show other sides of our lives. After all, we are just normal people who like to cook, do sport or have other hobbies in life."

The Spanish conductor rehearses with great concentration in the Grosses Festspielhaus. The orchestra consists of a total of 80 musicians. This allows two ensembles to work on different projects, often in parallel. (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
The Spanish conductor rehearses with great concentration in the Grosses Festspielhaus. The orchestra consists of a total of 80 musicians. This allows two ensembles to work on different projects, often in parallel.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

Making art and culture accessible to young audiences in particular is a matter close to the Spaniard's heart: "Culture is not a luxury. I think it is necessary for our development. I am convinced that music can change lives." González-Monjas also wants to constantly spread Mozart's message through various collaborations that the Mozarteum Orchestra enters into with the Festival, the Mozart Week and other educational institutions.

González-Monjas not only feels connected to the musical genius. The city of Salzburg also has a special significance for the 36-year-old: "Having studied at the Mozarteum, Salzburg was the first city I lived in outside my home country. That leaves its mark. I didn't want to miss out on the culture - which also includes the coffee house culture," says González-Monjas, who began his career as a solo violinist, concertmaster and chamber musician. With its cultural diversity, the city could be a model for the world, says the conductor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf