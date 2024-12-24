Pielachtal mourns the loss of two popular originals

Quaint pub run

No less sorely missed in the Pielach Valley is Rosemarie Utz, who ran a quaint and long-established inn of the good old kind in the center of Kirchberg. "She shaped the gastronomy of the entire valley for a small eternity and was a landlady with heart and soul," says Hackner - a legend himself - finding the right words of farewell here too. What is particularly touching: The "Stoa Fritz" was connected in a very special way to the landlady, who has now passed away at the age of 75 after a long illness, through his performances in her inn.