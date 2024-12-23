Heels smashed
Accident on a ski course: boy (11) seriously injured
A tragic accident occurred shortly before Christmas in a trampoline hall during a ski course on Katschberg. An eleven-year-old jumped onto an uninflated mat - both of his heel bones were shattered. His mother is now making serious accusations.
"My son is now in a wheelchair for at least six weeks - there is no guarantee of recovery, of course there may be consequential damage because everything is so shattered. The willow heels have to be completely rebuilt," the shocked mother tells the "Krone" newspaper.
Both feet directly on concrete
Her son was on a school ski course when the accident happened. As they had done twice before, the pupils from a secondary school in Klagenfurt were visiting a trampoline hall next to the hotel. "Everything was fine on the previous visits," says Mrs. P., but the fact that a "fatal mistake" happened that day puzzles the mother: "The teacher visited the hall with the pupils, the children took off their shoes and ran off. My son was the first to reach the platform. He jumped from four and a half meters onto the mat - but it wasn't inflated. My son landed with his feet directly on the concrete."
"Teacher is not a doctor"
According to the mother, the following scenes must have taken place afterwards: "The teacher carried my son out of the hall onto the couch as he couldn't move his feet. He then called me. When I asked him what had happened, the teacher told me that he wasn't a doctor. I was only supposed to pick up my son. Two and a half hours to Katschberg to pick up my seriously injured child, you have to imagine that. Only then was the ambulance finally called," says Mrs. P., stunned.
When the ambulance finally arrived, the helicopter even had to be called, which flew the seriously injured boy to the ELKI in Klagenfurt. "He is currently undergoing surgery," his mother told the "Krone" newspaper on December 23.
"What is particularly important to me is that such a serious accident and such abuses do not happen again. It's a horror!"
