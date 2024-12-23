Accident on a ski course: boy (11) seriously injured

Both feet directly on concrete

Her son was on a school ski course when the accident happened. As they had done twice before, the pupils from a secondary school in Klagenfurt were visiting a trampoline hall next to the hotel. "Everything was fine on the previous visits," says Mrs. P., but the fact that a "fatal mistake" happened that day puzzles the mother: "The teacher visited the hall with the pupils, the children took off their shoes and ran off. My son was the first to reach the platform. He jumped from four and a half meters onto the mat - but it wasn't inflated. My son landed with his feet directly on the concrete."