Be careful with emergency services during the holidays
A faulty heating system is particularly annoying at Christmas. But when looking for tradesmen online, distrust is advisable. A professional knows what to do.
A flooded cellar due to a faulty pipe, an ice-cold heating system or even a power cut in the whole house - scenarios that you don't need at all, especially during the holidays. "But unfortunately this can happen at Christmas: And when problems do occur, it's often difficult to find an emergency service," explains Johannes Weiß, Managing Director of the two guilds of plumbers and electricians in the Styrian Chamber of Commerce.
Don't trust blindly, be suspicious
"Many people resort to internet research. It can quickly happen that they fall for fake installer websites," explains Weiß. Because: "Admittedly, at first glance, they look extremely professional." That's why, in such a stressful situation, it's important to keep your nerve and pay attention to a few points to avoid falling for scammers.
"We have such cases of fraud time and again. Customers trust blindly. Then untrained employees turn up and take cash, sometimes causing even greater damage. Ultimately, customers are left with horrendous bills," says Weiß.
Unfortunately, the same thing happens every Christmas. And the fake sites are admittedly very professional.
Caution is advised, for example, when people are lured with dumping wages starting at 38 euros. "This is no longer realistic in times like these," emphasizes the expert. Suspicion is also advisable if telephone numbers cannot be clearly assigned or the website is missing an imprint.
"If the company does not appear on the WKO website Firmen A-Z, or if it is not registered, then it is better to keep your hands off it straight away," advises Weiß. "We have also asked our registered plumbers to publish their on-call services on their homepage or in the media."
