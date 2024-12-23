For the first time in 1 year
Energy prices for households have risen again
In November, household energy prices rose by 0.1% for the first time since September 2023. The rise in the Energy Price Index (EPI) was due to the increase in the price of diesel, while prices for all other energy sources continued to fall, according to the Energy Agency.
The year-on-year comparison shows: On average, a household had to put down 14.7 percent less money for energy compared to November 2023.
Diesel prices rose by 1.2% in November compared to October, but remained 10.2% below the previous year's level. According to the Energy Agency's calculations, prices for both premium gasoline (down 0.2%) and heating oil (down 0.6%) fell compared to the previous month. The year-on-year decline is greater: Prices for premium gasoline fell by 5.2 percent and those for heating oil by 14.4 percent.
Energy prices at a high level despite downward trend
Household prices for district heating remained unchanged compared to the previous month - compared to the previous year, however, they fell by 6.6%. Gas prices for households fell by 0.4% month-on-month and were even 28.9% lower than in November 2023. The Energy Agency reported a drop of 0.1% in electricity prices compared to the previous month and a year-on-year fall of 6%.
Nevertheless, the Energy Agency pointed out that energy prices - despite the ongoing downward trend - are at a high level, as the long-term comparison shows. "Overall, however, energy prices continued to have a dampening effect on inflation in November," it said in the press release.
