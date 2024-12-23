Energy prices for households have risen again

Diesel prices rose by 1.2% in November compared to October, but remained 10.2% below the previous year's level. According to the Energy Agency's calculations, prices for both premium gasoline (down 0.2%) and heating oil (down 0.6%) fell compared to the previous month. The year-on-year decline is greater: Prices for premium gasoline fell by 5.2 percent and those for heating oil by 14.4 percent.