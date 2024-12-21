ÖSV eagles celebrate a double victory in Engelberg

"It's unbelievable. I've already achieved good results there in recent years, I also had my first podium here," Hörl recalled his third place in the 2019 Engelberg competition. "I'm getting on sensationally well with the hill. Maybe I had a bit of luck on my side, I made the most of it. Team-wise we are very strong - one, two is sensational." Tschofenig also felt comfortable with second place, but would have been confident of victory. "I had the feeling that the jump was pretty cool. I fell through in the last flight section."