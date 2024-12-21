Ski Jumping World Cup
ÖSV eagles celebrate a double victory in Engelberg
Party mood among our ÖSV eagles: Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig secured a red-white-red double victory at the World Cup jumping event in Engelberg on Saturday! Swiss local hero Gregor Deschwanden came third.
One week before the start of the Four Hills Tournament, Austria's ski jumpers made a strong showing with a double victory at the first of two World Cup competitions in Engelberg on Saturday. Four weeks after his success in Lillehammer, Jan Hörl won in changing wind conditions ahead of Wisla triumphant Daniel Tschofenig. The ÖSV duo thus made up ground in the World Cup on the German five-time season winner Pius Paschke, who only came tenth this time.
"It's unbelievable. I've already achieved good results there in recent years, I also had my first podium here," Hörl recalled his third place in the 2019 Engelberg competition. "I'm getting on sensationally well with the hill. Maybe I had a bit of luck on my side, I made the most of it. Team-wise we are very strong - one, two is sensational." Tschofenig also felt comfortable with second place, but would have been confident of victory. "I had the feeling that the jump was pretty cool. I fell through in the last flight section."
Red-white-red has now been on the podium in all nine individual competitions this season. The fact that this series would continue was announced in the first round. Tschofenig's 142.5-meter set gave him a 4.8-point lead over Hörl, who had reached 142.0 meters. The German Karl Geiger (134.5 m) was a further 3.2 points behind the man from Salzburg as the duo's first runner-up, Paschke was only eighth after a 134 m attempt, 12.4 points behind Tschofenig. Overall World Cup defending champion Stefan Kraft was unlucky with the wind (124 m) and finished eleventh.
Kraft still behind Ortner, Hayböck 14th.
With 138.5 m, Hörl was three meters further than Tschofenig in the decision, which gave him a bonus of 6.5 points over the Carinthian in the final ranking. The home fans cheered about Gregor Deschwanden's third place, the Swiss (-11.8 points) finished ahead of the German duo Andreas Wellinger and Geiger. The third ÖSV entry in the top ten was Maximilian Ortner in ninth place. Kraft was only 14th, two places behind Michael Hayböck. Points were also scored by their compatriots Stephan Embacher and Markus Müller in 23rd and 24th respectively.
While Paschke had to digest his worst result of the season at the venue of his first of a total of six World Cup victories, Hörl celebrated his fifth individual World Cup victory and the third for his team in the World Cup winter. Last year, the ÖSV crew had also scored plenty of points and gained confidence for the tour with a double victory secured by Kraft and Hörl. In the World Cup, Paschke is now 151 points ahead of Hörl with 702 points and a further 15 ahead of Tschofenig. Kraft (407) dropped one place behind Deschwanden (419), who is now in fourth place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.