ÖFB president election of Bartosch was permissible

The actions of General Secretary Thomas Hollerer are also deemed to be justified. At the meeting on November 29, the General Secretary, who had been dismissed in November but remained in office due to the six-month notice period, invoked a paragraph that allows the statutes to be amended outside of the General Assembly in the event of "imminent danger". The majority of the Executive Committee voted in favor of the amendment, so that in the current situation not only a Vice President, but also a "normal" member of the Executive Committee could become the association's boss, and the way was clear for Bartosch.