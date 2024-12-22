Vorteilswelt
99ers near Villach

This “home visit” has to be before Christmas

Nachrichten
22.12.2024 10:00

The 99ers ice hockey cracks are brimming with confidence after the 5:0 gala against the Vienna Capitals. The game continues on Sunday at VSV. And Graz have been warned: the Carinthians have won their last eight games. For Sam Antonitsch, the game in Villach is a special one anyway.

"You sleep much better after a game like this and of course you'd much rather go to the ice rink for training," grinned ice hockey crack Sam Antonitsch into the phone on Saturday morning. "Also because the analysis video certainly won't be that long."

99ers goalie Jonas Gunnarsson kept a clean sheet for the first time.
99ers goalie Jonas Gunnarsson kept a clean sheet for the first time.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

On Friday, he and his 99ers shot the Vienna Capitals out of the Liebenau Bunker with a resounding 5:0. "We stood well at the back and made the most of our chances up front," said the striker, who scored once himself, with great satisfaction. And goalkeeper Jonas Gunnarsson also celebrated a premiere: he kept the Graz box clean for the first time.

Last dance before the holidays
But the 99ers will get down to business once more before Christmas when they board the bus to Villach on Sunday. To Antonitsch's second home. "My dad grew up there. We used to visit often when my grandma and grandpa were still alive. My uncle still lives in Villach, he also comes to the game."

Sam Antonitsch is looking forward to the visit to his second home in Villach.
Sam Antonitsch is looking forward to the visit to his second home in Villach.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

He himself lives in Graz. But he and his wife have built a home in Lower Austria. "We've created a base there. I'm also very lucky that my wife is involved," says Antonitsch gratefully. "Of course I want to stay in Graz for a while longer. But I'm really looking forward to the two days at home at Christmas."

The 99ers have been warned
Before that, they still have to beat VSV. "That won't be easy. They're currently playing good ice hockey with a lot of confidence, which makes them dangerous," says the striker. The Carinthians have won eight games in a row recently. But the 99ers have also won three in a row. "We have just as much confidence. That's why I'm in good spirits!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Gratzer
Michael Gratzer
