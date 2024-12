Porsche gallops to new best performance in London

Diana Porsche set a new personal best at the Dressage World Cup in London and finished in the top ten twice. The rider from Salzburg achieved eighth place on Dahoud in the Grand Prix with 71.891 percent and followed this up on Thursday evening in the musical freestyle with 76.025 percent and tenth place. "I still can't believe it, it's like a dream," said the rider from Salzburg. The following sentence is likely to scare the competition: "Dahoud's development shows that we are doing a lot of things right and that he has so much more confidence. The best thing about it: there's still so much room for improvement!"