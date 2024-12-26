Royal shock year!
Scandals, strokes of fate and big moments in 2024
The year 2024 will go down as one of the most turbulent in the history of the royal family. Kate's cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy were just as moving as King Charles' fight against the disease. Frederik ascended the throne in Denmark. Mette-Marit's son Marius was arrested for violence and sexual offenses. But that was not all. King Harald had to have a pacemaker fitted while on vacation and then Märtha Louise married a shaman.
Princess Anne was kicked by a horse and the Netherlands marveled at the slim and trim Willem-Alexander and Crown Princess Amalia, while Rania of Jordan hugged her first grandchild.
Princess Sofia and Beatrice became pregnant again and Spain experienced chaos when Felipe and Letizia were pelted with mud, while the Swedish royals vacationed in Brazil and left the regency to Princess Madeleine.
Cancer shock for Kate and King Charles
The British royal family held their breath for months as one piece of shock news followed another. Both King Charles and Princess Kate were diagnosed with cancer following operations. While the monarch carried on publicly despite regular treatments and even completed his trip to Australia, Kate withdrew for almost a year and had to put up with terrible rumors in between.
And when she then posted a photo of herself with the children, which she had edited with a photo editing program, the fuss was perfect. Her first appearance at Trooping the Color in the midst of her treatment was all the more acclaimed, and the fact that she announced the end of her chemo with a magical family video was also met with enthusiasm.
"It was the hardest year of my life," Prince William later confessed, who wanted to be there for his wife and children. The admiration for Kate, who openly admitted her struggle, is enormous - a true fighter in the spotlight.
Princess Anne also caused a stir. King Charles' sister was kicked by a horse while walking on her estate in June and suffered a concussion. Her brother Prince Andrew hit the headlines again at the end of the year. Because of close contacts with a suspected Chinese spy. Consequence: Christmas alone at home with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson instead of with the royal family in Sandringham as usual.
Denmark: Frederik becomes King
For the Danes, the royal year began with a shock at the turn of the year: Queen Marghrete unexpectedly abdicated on New Year's Eve, leaving the crown to her eldest son. In the same month - on January 14 - Frederik was enthroned as the new king, with Queen Mary and the new, celebrated Crown Prince Christian at his side, who has since been considered the hottest bachelor in Europe.
After leaving school, however, he left the kingdom for the time being and moved to Africa to live on a farm for a few months.
Scandal in Norway: Violence, drugs and a shaman
The Norwegian royal family experienced a year full of low blows. One week after his 87th birthday, King Harald fell ill with a serious infection during a private vacation in Malaysia. He had to be fitted with a pacemaker before being transported back to Norway.
Marius Borg Høiby, the stepson of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was briefly arrested for domestic violence and drug abuse. Most recently, he was even remanded in custody for a week for alleged sexual offenses and then reportedly went to a rehab clinic.
The revelations shocked the country and his mother struggled with the worsening of her chronic pulmonary fibrosis. At the same time, Märtha Louise married her controversial partner, the shaman Durek Verrett, dividing public opinion. King Haakon did his best to calm the waters, but the shadows of the scandal will remain with Norway for a long time to come.
Dirt and mud among the Spanish royals
Hardly any other royal family has experienced as many emotional extremes as the Spanish royal family. While Princess Leonor was celebrated as the "new star of Europe" with her appearances in uniform and evening dress, King Felipe and Queen Letizia were caught in the crossfire. Following a flood disaster that left over 200 people dead, angry citizens in Valencia threw mud at the royal couple. Insults such as "Murderer!" and "Resign!" echoed through the streets. King Felipe showed understanding, but the event left its mark - a serious blow to the monarchy. After all, Felipe only celebrated the 10th anniversary of his accession to the throne in the summer and his 20th wedding anniversary with Letizia in the spring.
Sweden: dream vacation instead of palace duties
While other royals were battling crises, the Swedish royal family treated themselves to a break in Brazil. King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia traveled with their entire family to the Queen's homeland and left their duties behind. Princess Madeleine, finally back in Sweden, took over the regency in their absence. Pictures even emerged on the beach, showing the world that even royals need to take a deep breath from time to time.
For Crown Princess Victoria in particular, the vacation was a well-deserved break. At the age of 47, the heir to the throne began training as an officer alongside her royal duties.
Netherlands: slim and happy?
A royal transformation caused astonishment in the Netherlands. King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Crown Princess Amalia looked slimmer and fitter than ever. Officially, the new look was achieved through sport and a ketogenic diet, but rumors of medical help caused speculation.
The Dutch were nevertheless impressed - a royal fitness trend that left an impression.
Harry and Meghan: love and distance
Of course, the British dropouts also made the headlines. After Charles' cancer diagnosis, Harry traveled to England without Meghan, but the reunion with his father was brief. Meghan focused on her own projects, including a lifestyle brand and an announced Netflix documentary - both of which remain vague so far. They received positive attention during a trip to Nigeria, where Meghan celebrated her roots. But even here, questions remained: are the couple on the same path - or increasingly separated?
Baby happiness and a new addition to the family
One bright spot of the year was a royal birth and two pregnancy announcements. Jordan celebrated the birth of Princess Iman, the daughter of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. The delighted grandmother Queen Rania has been sharing photos of her sweet granddaughter on Instagram ever since.
There was also cause for joy in Sweden and the UK: Princess Sofia and Princess Beatrice are both expecting children. In the midst of scandals and illnesses, there were these heart-warming moments.
The bottom line: the royals experienced a year full of twists and turns in 2024 - shocking, emotional and inspiring all at the same time. What the next year will bring remains exciting - one thing is certain: it won't be boring in the palaces of this world!
