Scandals, strokes of fate and big moments in 2024

Dirt and mud among the Spanish royals

Hardly any other royal family has experienced as many emotional extremes as the Spanish royal family. While Princess Leonor was celebrated as the "new star of Europe" with her appearances in uniform and evening dress, King Felipe and Queen Letizia were caught in the crossfire. Following a flood disaster that left over 200 people dead, angry citizens in Valencia threw mud at the royal couple. Insults such as "Murderer!" and "Resign!" echoed through the streets. King Felipe showed understanding, but the event left its mark - a serious blow to the monarchy. After all, Felipe only celebrated the 10th anniversary of his accession to the throne in the summer and his 20th wedding anniversary with Letizia in the spring.