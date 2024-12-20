Trouble at LASK? Captain Zulj contradicts Schopp

The background to this is Schopp's recently repeated criticism that there are a lot of individualists on the pitch and that LASK are not playing as a team. Words that did not go down well with the Linz captain. "I don't know what the coach meant by that. I can only say that we've had the core of the team together for two and a half years. We finished third in Austria twice and played very well in the Europa League last year. Now we have a weak phase and people immediately say that the team is not intact or that there are too many individualists. I don't see it that way, I have to be honest," said Zulj after the 1:1 draw against Vikingur Reykjavik.