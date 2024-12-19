“Strolz was my very first boss back then”

You are still in full sporting swing in Switzerland and Italy just before Christmas, when does it get contemplative and what do you wish for from Santa Claus?

Pinkelnig : For me, it doesn't just get contemplative around Christmas, but every now and then throughout the year. Christmas is a celebration of love and I consider myself lucky that I can experience moments like this throughout the year, when I reflect on what really matters in life. We don't give presents at Christmas, we donate money to people who need it more than we do. When we weren't doing so well as a family, we were also helped. Being able to give that back now is exactly what Christmas is all about.

Strolz: December 24th will be the first day where I can get some peace and quiet, spend time with my family and be more reflective. I wish for good health for my family, everything else will work out somehow.