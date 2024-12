Italy: Explorer rescued from cave operated on

Italian woman apologized for efforts to save her

The cave explorer was rescued from the Abisso Bueno Fonteno cave near Bergamo on Wednesday night after a spectacular 72-hour rescue operation. "Ottavia Piana had been lying on a cot for three days, her legs were swollen, she was tired and spoke little. She apologized for the great effort involved in rescuing her," said Sara Frasciatti, a nurse who took part in the rescue operation.