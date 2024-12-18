Sarkozy must serve one year with an ankle bracelet

Sarkozy now wants to appeal to the human rights court

The current proceedings, in which the 69-year-old has now been sentenced to wear the ankle bracelet, concern allegations of bribery. Sarkozy announced through his lawyer that he was accepting the punishment, but at the same time wanted to appeal to the Human Rights Court in Strasbourg.

In 2021, the former head of state was sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and undue influence. Two of these years were suspended on probation. At the time, the court considered it proven that Sarkozy had attempted to bribe a judge.