Appeal rejected
Sarkozy must serve one year with an ankle bracelet
France's ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy must serve one year with an electronic ankle bracelet. The Court of Cassation in Paris rejected the politician's appeal against a conviction for bribery and undue influence.
Sarkozy, once the star of the bourgeois right in France, was French head of state from 2007 to 2012. He has also been in a battle with the French judiciary for years over other affairs.
Most recently, he was finally convicted in proceedings relating to Sarkozy's ultimately failed re-election as president in 2012. Sarkozy's team had exceeded the capped election campaign costs by at least around 20 million euros.
In order to cover up the additional expenditure, his party UMP - which has since been renamed Les Républicains - had disguised the expenses using a system of fictitious invoices. According to the court, Sarkozy had known about this - and ignored the evidence.
Sarkozy now wants to appeal to the human rights court
The current proceedings, in which the 69-year-old has now been sentenced to wear the ankle bracelet, concern allegations of bribery. Sarkozy announced through his lawyer that he was accepting the punishment, but at the same time wanted to appeal to the Human Rights Court in Strasbourg.
In 2021, the former head of state was sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and undue influence. Two of these years were suspended on probation. At the time, the court considered it proven that Sarkozy had attempted to bribe a judge.
