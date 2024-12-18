“See Opening Burgenland”: Let the summer come!

The Neusiedl lido is set to become the springboard for the perfect start to summer 2025. According to the concept, an impressive backdrop from the Mole West to the grounds of the red-white-red sailing association will bring the "Beach & Surf Fest" to life. "Worlds of experience right on the lakeshore invite you to linger, enjoy, join in and get active," reads the announcement. "No matter where you stand on Lake Neusiedl, the view is magical. We want to make much more use of this atmosphere and inspire our guests from the very first moment," says organizer Daniel Hupfer.