“See Opening Burgenland”: Let the summer come!
Sunny prospects in the middle of the cold season: the organizer duo Daniel Hupfer and Mike Piechura are giving a foretaste of next summer. From April 30 to May 4, 2025, the professionals promise plenty of sport, enjoyment and lifestyle as part of the "See Opening Burgenland" - including the "Wings for Life World Run" premiere.
The Neusiedl lido is set to become the springboard for the perfect start to summer 2025. According to the concept, an impressive backdrop from the Mole West to the grounds of the red-white-red sailing association will bring the "Beach & Surf Fest" to life. "Worlds of experience right on the lakeshore invite you to linger, enjoy, join in and get active," reads the announcement. "No matter where you stand on Lake Neusiedl, the view is magical. We want to make much more use of this atmosphere and inspire our guests from the very first moment," says organizer Daniel Hupfer.
Regional charm and international delicacies
The "Beach & Surf Fest" aims to combine the lifestyle of summer sports with culinary delights and regional charm. Exquisite specialties from Burgenland producers and winegrowers, peppered with national and international delicacies as well as innovative bars, will attract visitors to the gourmet area.
From B for beach volleyball to W for wingfoiling
The start of the Beach Volleyball Tour 2025 will be a sporting highlight. In addition to exciting matches, the Austrian Wingfoiling and Windsurfing Championships will also be held alongside attractive competitions for everyone. "The lido offers perfect conditions," says Mike Piechura. The official "Wings for Life World Run App Run" on May 4 will take runners partly through the grounds. "Anyone can take part. Even windfoilers and windsurfers can collect many donation kilometers on the board," reveals Piechura.
Admission prices will be significantly reduced in 2025. There are attractive combination packages for families. On Family Day - the date has not yet been set - the Burgenland Family Card offers free admission all day. The Kids Area will be accessible free of charge.
A colorful mix
In the evening, the party will take place under the stars - with live bands, DJs and attractive bars. Burgenland's best up-and-coming bands, who will perform for the first time on Fridays at the award ceremony of the Pannonian Song Contest, will be right in the middle of it all. For the night owls, the party continues into the early hours of the morning in the party area. "Thanks to the lively mix of sport, enjoyment and lifestyle, the 'See Opening Burgenland' will be the stage for everything that makes summer special," says Burgenland Tourism Managing Director Didi Tunkel.
