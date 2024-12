How to watch your waistline even in a restaurant

Do you regularly have a work appointment at a restaurant in the evening, only have time for a quick trip to the supermarket at lunchtime and like to take the family out to eat at the weekend? If you're not careful, you'll soon notice it on the scales. However, personal coach Lukas Grigorescu has some tips in the new part of the "Fit through the winter" series that will help you to eat well even when eating out without regret.