Sotheby’s auctions ten bids on marble

Biblical verses in the second book of Moses

The 20 lines engraved in the stone correspond to the biblical verses in the second book of Moses, however the tablet only contains nine of the commandments listed in the Bible, the third, "You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain", has been omitted. Instead, the stone contains the commandment to pray on Mount Garizim in what is now the West Bank, which was sacred to the Samaritans.