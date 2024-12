Drinking spree ends in handcuffs for two men

Two acquaintances were probably too drunk during a drinking spree on Monday. The man from Villach (30) and his friend returned to the 30-year-old's apartment together. And there the heavily intoxicated men suddenly got into an argument. The 30-year-old got a kitchen knife and demanded that the 33-year-old leave the apartment. His girlfriend tried to prevent worse and take the knife away from him. But she failed and the 41-year-old was cut on her forearm. The friend immediately put the knife away and called the emergency services.