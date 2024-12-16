Burgstaller attack
Rapid boss Hofmann: “We are shocked!”
"We are shocked by the terrible news of the attack on Burgi", admits Rapid's managing director Steffen Hofmann on Rapid TV. The Rapid striker was the victim of an assault at the weekend and suffered serious head injuries.
Burgstaller is "more than just a footballer" for him. The entire club wishes him a "speedy and complication-free recovery", Hofmann continued. "We are overwhelmed by the many wishes for Burgi's recovery from our fans, our Rapid family. But also from other clubs." In addition to the striker's recovery, Hofmann also hoped "that the perpetrator will be convicted as quickly as possible".
For data protection reasons, the press office of the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate did not provide any personal details on Monday, but confirmed that an incident took place on Saturday morning at 6.00 a.m. in the area of Heldenplatz. According to witnesses, there was an argument between a 35-year-old man and a stranger. The latter is said to have struck and then fled. The background to the altercation was still completely unclear as no statements had yet been made, the police said in response to an APA inquiry.
First emergency medical treatment
Burgstaller received initial emergency medical treatment from the emergency services and was taken to hospital injured. "Unfortunately, he will have to spend the next few days there and it is also a fact that he will not be able to work for several months," the official Rapid statement read. In view of the circumstances, Hütteldorfer asked that the privacy of the player and his family be respected. According to the police, the assault was reported by an unknown perpetrator.
Werner Kogler "stunned"
Sports Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) is also "stunned by the brutal attack on Rapid goal scorer Guido Burgstaller. I am shocked and angry by this condemnable act. I wish Guido Burgstaller a speedy, complication-free and full recovery."
Burgstaller, who trained in Carinthia, came to Rapid via Wiener Neustadt in 2011. After three years, the goalscorer ventured abroad to Cardiff City. Further stations were 1. FC Nuremberg, Schalke and St. Pauli. Burgstaller returned to Rapid in the summer of 2022 and became top scorer. He scored two goals in 26 appearances for the national team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.