Rapid boss Hofmann: “We are shocked!”

For data protection reasons, the press office of the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate did not provide any personal details on Monday, but confirmed that an incident took place on Saturday morning at 6.00 a.m. in the area of Heldenplatz. According to witnesses, there was an argument between a 35-year-old man and a stranger. The latter is said to have struck and then fled. The background to the altercation was still completely unclear as no statements had yet been made, the police said in response to an APA inquiry.