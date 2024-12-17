Dangerous intersection
“A child is in hospital because nothing happened”
Several people, including a ten-year-old, were injured at a dangerous junction in Teesdorf in the district of Baden. Local residents have been calling for it to be defused for years, but nothing has happened. Now that is set to change.
"What else needs to happen?" ask the residents of Teesdorf in the district of Baden. And this question is probably more than justified. Because the junction in the middle of the community center, where two provincial roads meet, causes dangerous situations almost every day.
Two people injured
Two examples from the recent past: a few weeks ago, a bus hit a woman and seriously injured her. Just a few days ago, a ten-year-old girl was even thrown to the ground by a car in the middle of the safety path. For many Teesdorf residents, it is clear: "The young schoolgirl is in hospital because of a failure on the part of the authorities!" A stunned mother reports: "A traffic light has been under discussion here for years. There are always talks, but nothing happens. Nobody dares to let their children walk alone here anymore."
A problem for cars too
However, the situation here is not only extremely dangerous for pedestrians. Motorized road users also criticize the confusing intersection, which only allows a very poor view of the priority road. "There are often fender benders," says one local resident.
My daughter had to watch a car hit her friend head-on. The sight will not leave her in a hurry. Much worse: a child is in hospital because nothing happened.
Eine Mutter zur „Krone“
List of signatures in progress
The people of Teesdorf are now taking action. A list of signatures is being drawn up. The aim is to increase the pressure on the decision-makers. However, they are not prepared to accept the accusation of inaction. The municipality asserts that every morning, school crossing guards are on duty to ensure the safety of the children. However, the ball for the implementation of the eagerly desired traffic light solution lies with the state. From there comes at least a small ray of hope.
Extensive review necessary
Traffic counts are currently underway and a traffic hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday. However, before concrete measures can be decided on and implemented, a comprehensive, legally required audit must be carried out. We can only hope that nothing even worse happens at the junction during this time...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
