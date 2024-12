Ski tourer survived “avalanche ride” unharmed

Snow bed swept away tourers

Just as the man was about to tackle the descent, a snow slab broke loose about ten meters above him. The German was unable to get to safety in time and was swept around 150 meters by the avalanche. He was temporarily swept over by the masses of snow, but then "spat out" again. After around 250 meters, the avalanche finally came to a standstill - and the ski tourer skied out of it completely unharmed. His companion was not caught by the avalanche - as is recommended when touring in open terrain, the two recreational athletes had kept a distance of around 25 meters from each other.