Suspected overdose

Young inmate lay dead in cell in Innsbruck

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 16:24

An offender in Innsbruck prison is believed to have died of a drug overdose. He is said to have been addicted to the "zombie drug" Spice, which is extremely dangerous and currently extremely popular.

Anyone who thinks that domestic prisons are hermetically sealed and therefore no drugs can be smuggled in is mistaken. Currently, synthetic cannabinoids such as Spice are causing a lot of alarm in prisons. The danger is that they are odorless, tasteless and invisible - and they are not easy to dose.

He lay dead in his cell
A recent case in Innsbruck prison shows just how dangerous these illegal substances really are: according to some prison officers, who wish to remain anonymous, a prisoner is said to have died of a drug overdose. Staff are said to have found him dead in the morning in his detention room, which he is said to have shared with three other inmates. "The man had been addicted for a long time. He mainly consumed the 'zombie drug' Spice, and drugs were also repeatedly involved," said the officials. The dramatic scenes are said to have taken place back in November.

"Not a bad guy"
According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, it is specifically an 18-year-old Afghan who is not the first time he has served a prison sentence behind Swedish bars. He is also said to have spoken fluent German and was "not a bad guy", but also "not a model prisoner". "There were always problems with him," the officials say.

There has been no official confirmation from the responsible authorities so far. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
