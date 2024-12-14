Young inmate lay dead in cell in Innsbruck

He lay dead in his cell

A recent case in Innsbruck prison shows just how dangerous these illegal substances really are: according to some prison officers, who wish to remain anonymous, a prisoner is said to have died of a drug overdose. Staff are said to have found him dead in the morning in his detention room, which he is said to have shared with three other inmates. "The man had been addicted for a long time. He mainly consumed the 'zombie drug' Spice, and drugs were also repeatedly involved," said the officials. The dramatic scenes are said to have taken place back in November.