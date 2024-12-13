More and more Burgenlanders are using public transport

Every Burgenlander is within 300 meters of a bus stop

This is due in no small part to the Burgenländische Anruf-Sammeltaxi (BAST), which was launched in southern Burgenland in 2023 and has been rolled out across the whole of Burgenland since 1 December. Every day, it enables people from all 171 municipalities to get to public transport within 300 meters. Whether as a feeder to scheduled buses, leisure trips or the commute to work - the BAST has become an integral part of public transport. This is also reflected in the passenger numbers. "Over 120,000 passengers have been counted since the start, with around 450 people using the shared call cab every day," said Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner.