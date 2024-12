Men’s slalom in Val d’Isere from 10 am LIVE

"The anticipation is huge, of course. A lot has happened in the last few weeks and the last few days in particular, when I joined the team, were hugely important. My naturalness has returned and I no longer had to think much while driving. That's the most important thing and that's why I feel ready for the slalom on Sunday," said Schwarz. The multiple World Championship medal winner suffered a torn cruciate ligament and cartilage damage in his right knee in the downhill in Bormio at the end of December 2023. He then also suffered a slipped disc in the summer.