Preuß jubilant in Hochfilzen, ÖSV athletes behind

Preuß, who was back on the top podium for the first time in 2,154 days, won in dream weather ahead of France's Sophie Chauveau (0/+7.7 sec.) and Karoline Knotten (0/+10.1) from Norway. Andexer was, of course, overjoyed. "I didn't think I could do it like that. I was so nervous. I can't quite believe it yet, it's mega," said the 21-year-old from Saalfelden in Salzburg on ORF. Sweden's Elvira Öberg, three times on the podium at the start of the season in Kontiolahti, finished in 25th place after four penalty loops, the same time as Andexer.