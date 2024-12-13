Vorteilswelt
Biathlon sprint

Preuß jubilant in Hochfilzen, ÖSV athletes behind

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 13:23

The Austrian biathletes clearly missed out on a top place at the start of the home World Cup in Hochfilzen. After Germany's Franziska Preuß won the 7.5 km sprint on Friday, 21-year-old World Cup debutant Anna Andexer was the best ÖSV athlete with a flawless shooting and 25th place. Anna Gandler (27th) and former World Champion Lisa Hauser (34th) were close behind. Preuß celebrated her second World Cup victory despite one penalty.

Preuß, who was back on the top podium for the first time in 2,154 days, won in dream weather ahead of France's Sophie Chauveau (0/+7.7 sec.) and Karoline Knotten (0/+10.1) from Norway. Andexer was, of course, overjoyed. "I didn't think I could do it like that. I was so nervous. I can't quite believe it yet, it's mega," said the 21-year-old from Saalfelden in Salzburg on ORF. Sweden's Elvira Öberg, three times on the podium at the start of the season in Kontiolahti, finished in 25th place after four penalty loops, the same time as Andexer.

Lurking position in pursuit
The ÖSV trio is thus in the lurking position in the 10 km pursuit on Saturday (12.15 pm). Andexer goes into the race 1:07.6 minutes behind. Gandler, who missed the last shot in the sprint, was 1:09.3 minutes behind in the end. Hauser was 1:17.0 minutes behind after two penalty rounds after prone shooting. "Thank God I managed the zero in the standing position, otherwise it would have been a miserable race. I'm a bit sad, it's not that easy there," said Hauser.

Anna Andexer (Bild: Kronen Zeitung/Christof Birbaumer)
Anna Andexer
(Bild: Kronen Zeitung/Christof Birbaumer)

The men will complete their 10 km sprint on Friday from 2.20 pm. At the end of the World Cup weekend in Hochfilzen, the women's and men's relay races are on the program on Sunday.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
