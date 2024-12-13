Biathlon sprint
Preuß jubilant in Hochfilzen, ÖSV athletes behind
The Austrian biathletes clearly missed out on a top place at the start of the home World Cup in Hochfilzen. After Germany's Franziska Preuß won the 7.5 km sprint on Friday, 21-year-old World Cup debutant Anna Andexer was the best ÖSV athlete with a flawless shooting and 25th place. Anna Gandler (27th) and former World Champion Lisa Hauser (34th) were close behind. Preuß celebrated her second World Cup victory despite one penalty.
Preuß, who was back on the top podium for the first time in 2,154 days, won in dream weather ahead of France's Sophie Chauveau (0/+7.7 sec.) and Karoline Knotten (0/+10.1) from Norway. Andexer was, of course, overjoyed. "I didn't think I could do it like that. I was so nervous. I can't quite believe it yet, it's mega," said the 21-year-old from Saalfelden in Salzburg on ORF. Sweden's Elvira Öberg, three times on the podium at the start of the season in Kontiolahti, finished in 25th place after four penalty loops, the same time as Andexer.
Lurking position in pursuit
The ÖSV trio is thus in the lurking position in the 10 km pursuit on Saturday (12.15 pm). Andexer goes into the race 1:07.6 minutes behind. Gandler, who missed the last shot in the sprint, was 1:09.3 minutes behind in the end. Hauser was 1:17.0 minutes behind after two penalty rounds after prone shooting. "Thank God I managed the zero in the standing position, otherwise it would have been a miserable race. I'm a bit sad, it's not that easy there," said Hauser.
The men will complete their 10 km sprint on Friday from 2.20 pm. At the end of the World Cup weekend in Hochfilzen, the women's and men's relay races are on the program on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.