Hammer! Second division club chases Velden youngster

Transfer date open

It is still unclear whether a transfer will take place this winter. "He's still at school. But let's see what happens in the next few weeks, everything is still open. He would still be an issue next summer," explains Preiß, who made enquiries in advance with his former protégés Luka Caculovic and Ryan Colvin, who transferred from the Styrians to the Casino-Kickers in the summer. The Carinthian League leaders will definitely have to do without two-goalkeeper Nico Krassnitzer in the spring. The police officer will be taking a break for professional reasons.