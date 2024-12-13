What Parensen says about Sturm’s coaching question!

Prompt decision

However, it can be assumed that the coaching issue will be resolved soon. In any case, the German is impressed with Säumel's work: "Jürgen has continued Christian Ilzer's work seamlessly. The cooperation with him has been very good over the last few weeks. The results are also consistently positive. In the end, it certainly won't be down to the results if the decision is different." However, there is currently a lot to be said for the former team player and permanent solution Jürgen Säumel, who has provided plenty of arguments for a commitment in the last few games.