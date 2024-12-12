Vorteilswelt
New headline book

Events that moved Carinthia and the world in 2024

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 20:51

It's already a real Carinthian Advent tradition: the 35th "Krone" headline book was presented in Klagenfurt's Ostbucht. This was celebrated together with friends and guests of honor.

Scandals, tragedies, successes and many a moment of joy: 2024 had a lot in store. And all of this finds its place in the latest headline book of the "Krone". In addition to all the world events, one thing could not be missing at the presentation of the latest issue on the "Klagenfurt" of the Wörthersee-Schifffahrt: our guests!

Politicians, doctors, athletes, stars and well-known representatives of public life and business came to Klagenfurt's Ostbucht on Thursday evening to congratulate and celebrate. While editor-in-chief Hannes Mößlacher reviewed the year 2024, the guests listened spellbound to the headlines from Austria, Carinthia and the world.

Patrick Jochum & "Krone" editor-in-chief Hannes Mößlacher hosted the evening.
Patrick Jochum &amp; "Krone" editor-in-chief Hannes Mößlacher hosted the evening.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

Over smoked sausages, sauerkraut, cheese noodles and jazz music from "Saxolution", the guests laughed, mourned, chatted and discussed. Whether it was the death of Richard "Mörtel" Lugner, analyses and assessments of the super election year 2024, sporting highlights, the plans to attack the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, the smallest baby ever born in Carinthia or the contaminated water in the provincial capital of Klagenfurt - the 35th edition of the "Krone" headline book once again offered plenty to read and talk about.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

