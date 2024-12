OMV CEO: “Can guarantee supplies to customers”

"Krone": You have terminated the gas supply contract with Gazprom. What happens next?

Alfred Stern: The most important thing is that we can reliably supply all our customers. We have done the necessary work for this in recent years: we have diversified our gas sources and procured the pipeline capacities for this. We must continue to drive forward the production of gas in Europe, for example in Wittau in the Weinviertel region. Our Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea is even more important for the EU.