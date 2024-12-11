Alleged terror leader arrested in court

The accusations against a Syrian (59) living in Graz are rough. In short: he is alleged to have fought in Syria from 2013 to 2014 as commander of the Lion Brigade and joined the terrorist organization al-Nusra. The accused's defense lawyer denies this: "My client studied in Ukraine and met his wife there. He opened a pharmacy in Syria and his seven children are well off. When the civil war broke out, brigades were formed to defend against the Assad regime. Because he was highly educated, he was chosen as the leader. He never actively used a weapon and was never involved in the fighting." According to the lawyer, there was one person who had "spat" at him because of a Facebook entry.