During trial
Alleged terror leader arrested in court
Was a witness unmasked by the court threatened by the family of the accused, an alleged brigade commander from Syria? An exciting trial including arrest in the Graz jury courtroom.
The accusations against a Syrian (59) living in Graz are rough. In short: he is alleged to have fought in Syria from 2013 to 2014 as commander of the Lion Brigade and joined the terrorist organization al-Nusra. The accused's defense lawyer denies this: "My client studied in Ukraine and met his wife there. He opened a pharmacy in Syria and his seven children are well off. When the civil war broke out, brigades were formed to defend against the Assad regime. Because he was highly educated, he was chosen as the leader. He never actively used a weapon and was never involved in the fighting." According to the lawyer, there was one person who had "spat" at him because of a Facebook entry.
Court unmasks anonymous witness
However, the presiding judge of the panel of lay judges revealed a number of things: the accused was accused of acting as a radical preacher in a mosque in Graz and as a Sharia judge, and of recruiting people to fight. However, the investigations were dropped and the Higher Regional Court ordered the man's release. In its decision, an anonymous, key witness was named - fatal!
During his interrogation, the defendant, who is pictured in combat gear, dodged questions: "There was a lack of security, we had to protect the city. I was elected group leader. I can't remember firing a weapon." After a brief escape to Ukraine, he returned to Syria. By then, his brigade had already broken up and some of the men had joined al-Nusra. He himself, who is married according to Sharia law, has nothing to do with IS - although the renowned expert Guido Steinberg confirms that his brigade has close links to jihad and the Islamic State."
"You are gambling with your blood and your life"
Intimidated, the unmasked witness then enters the courtroom. "I don't want to say anything, I'm being threatened," he emphasizes. Family members of the defendant had "visited" him at home, a message on Facebook was presented to the court: "You are playing with your blood and life", including a note that the defendant would cut him in two.
The public prosecutor has had enough and applies for the immediate arrest of the defendant on the grounds of a risk of conspiracy. The request is granted, the handcuffs click, he is taken to Graz-Jakomini prison - and the case is adjourned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.