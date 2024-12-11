Public prosecutor tears up new cell phone seizure law

The European Public Prosecutor's Office is an independent body of the EU. It is responsible for the criminal investigation and prosecution of offenses against the financial interests of the Union. In this context, Ritter also considers the new responsibility of the Legal Protection Commissioner in the Ministry of Justice for monitoring proceedings to be problematic. On the one hand, this is located in the ministry and not in the judiciary, and on the other hand, according to the latest version, it should also be responsible for applications from the European Public Prosecutor's Office. However, this would contradict EU law.