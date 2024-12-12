Parkinson’s: When tablets no longer help

Pumps with subcutaneous drug application are worn on the body; the drug (levodopa-based or apomorphine) is administered directly into the subcutaneous fatty tissue via a catheter. "Previously, with these pump systems, medication was only administered continuously during the day and at night if there were severe problems at night. The needle had to be changed daily. Another system, which administers the drug levodopa, now requires less frequent needle changes and the pump runs 24 hours a day. Two flow rates can be set - higher flow for the day, lower for the night."