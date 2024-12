Why Bayern star Musiala is a fan of SK Sturm

Eleven goals in the league, the top scorer crown in his sights! Sturm's Mika Biereth, who was signed from FC Arsenal in the summer as the most expensive purchase in the club's history for an impressive 4.7 million euros, is currently in a scoring mood. The Dane recently scored four goals in four games for the Styrians. "Things are going really well at the moment," winks the U21 team striker. "I've got a good nose at the moment - and when I get the chance, I just bang it in."