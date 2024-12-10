Dolly Parton reveals secret of 53-year marriage

"Stay away"
Country icon Dolly Parton has been successful in her industry for 60 years. But hardly anyone has seen her husband Carl Thomas Dean at her concerts or galas. The 78-year-old revealed the reason for this - and why her marriage has been happy since 1966 - in a podcast.
"He loves my music, but he's not at all interested in being a part of it - which he told me from the beginning," Parton said in the "Dumb Blonde" podcast.
She met her husband, to whom she has been married for 58 years, in a launderette in 1964. They married two years later, when Parton was only 20 years old. Shortly afterwards, she persuaded her husband to accompany her to a music gala, which he did - but only once.
"I borrowed a tuxedo for him and he came along at my begging. But he was totally uncomfortable the whole evening," she admits.
We have this mutual respect for each other, not forcing anything on the other. He prefers to stay at home and I have to be out all the time so as not to miss anything out there. That's why he is someone who is really perfect for me.
Dolly Parton
But as soon as the couple returned home, Dean ripped off his suit and announced: "I only want the very best for you. But don't ever ask me to go to one of those damn events again - because I won't." According to Parton, the now 82-year-old has kept this promise ever since.
"He's perfect for me!"
The 78-year-old has accepted this. She calls her husband "very publicity-shy and shy" - exactly the opposite of her. But according to Parton, this is also the reason why the marriage has been so happy for 58 years: "We have this mutual respect for each other, not forcing anything on the other. He prefers to stay at home and I have to be out all the time so I don't miss anything out there. That's why he's someone who's really perfect for me."
"Stay away from your partner"
Dolly jokes that she answers questions about the recipe for a successful long-term marriage with "Stay away from your partner". She then adds seriously: "Of course I travel a lot, but we enjoy spending time together all the more!"
